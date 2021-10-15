Buni reshuffles cabinet, creates new ministry | The Guardian Nigeria News

Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe has approved a minor cabinet reshuffle and announced the creation of a new Ministry of Wealth Creation, Empowerment and Employment Generation.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Baba Wali, on Friday in Damaturu.

According to him, Alhaji Abdullahi Bego, Commissioner for Home Affairs, Information and Culture is to head the new ministry.

The statement said the Commissioner for Land and Solid Minerals, Alhaji Mohammad Lamin, was moved to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Information and Culture.

It said the governor had also approved that the functions of the Ministry of Land be subsumed to the Yobe Geographic Information System (YOGIS), a newly established agency.

“The responsibility of administration and management of land matters including issues relating to land allocation title registration, use, searches, charting, cadastral, planning and other responsibilities as may be determined…