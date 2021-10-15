Cathy Smith of SAP Africa Scores a Spot on the Africa.com Definitive List of Women CEOs of the Biggest & Most Complex Businesses in Africa | The Guardian Nigeria News

JOHANESBURG, South Africa, October 14, 2021 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Africa.com undertook a rigorous research project to identify the women who run the largest, most complex businesses on the African continent. The result of this extensive research undertaking is The Africa.com Definitive List of Women CEOs.

SAP’s Cathy Smith, MD Sub-Saharan Africa, made the list of 50 women CEOs leading corporate Africa. The list was compiled over many months through a deep research effort to examine the management of big business in Africa. Big business, for this purpose, is defined as being listed on one of Africa’s stock exchanges and having a market capitalization of over $150 million USD or being a global publicly listed company with a market capitalization of over $50 billion USD and significant operations in Africa.

Harvard Business School Professor Tony Mayo will present his research findings on what it takes for African American women to reach the top spot in the…