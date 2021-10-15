Food Hero: Cameroon’s shrimp entrepreneur | The Guardian Nigeria News

A Cameroonian woman who set up her own smoked shrimp business, has been recognized by the UN’s Food and Agriculture Agency (FAO) for her contribution towards unlocking the potential of selling shellfish locally and abroad.

NEW YORK, USA, October 15, 2021,-/African Media Agency (AMA)/-Cameroon sits on the Atlantic coast where Western and Central Africa meet. It was named “Rio dos Camarões” or, “River of Prawns”, by Portuguese explorers, because of the abundance of the crustaceans they discovered in the area.

Anastasie Obama has been named an FAO Food Hero and ahead of the International Day of Rural Women marked annually on 15 October, she has been speaking to the UN.

“As a little child, I was always fascinated to see women preparing seafood. When I was seven years old and I was still going to school, I would buy shrimp for my aunt, I would smoke it and then we would sell it. That’s how my business in Yaoundé, the capital of Cameroon began, some years ago.

