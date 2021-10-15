How 17-year-old OAU student was arrested, illegally detained for 20 days by Lagos Police







*We concluded that he has been kidnapped, says mother About a year after #EndSARS protests were held in major Nigerian cities, cases of police brutality are still becoming a gory staple daily in the lives of young people in Africa’s biggest economy. For Oluwaferanmi Moses, a first-year student, studying Mechanical Engineering at the Obafemi Awolowo […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper