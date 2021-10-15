Misuse of social media, a trigger of post-election crises – ECOWAS Police Chiefs | The Guardian Nigeria News

Police Chiefs of some ECOWAS member countries on Friday lamented the misuse of social media which in recent times had become a major trigger of post-election crises.

They disclosed this during discussions on “Security Forces and Inclusive, Peaceful Democratic Elections in the ECOWAS Region Consolidation’’ at the ongoing ECOWAS Parliament High-level seminar in Winneba, Ghana.

They recommended that Electoral Commissions announce results within the shortest time possible to avoid inconsistencies in fake results announcements on social media.

Ghana’s Inspector-General of Police, George Dampare, said that announcements of results on social media made citizens doubt the integrity of electoral processes when it does not favour them.

“With the social media, people start dishing out results that compromise the integrity of the whole election process in the form of fake news, if I may use that word.

“That period becomes so critical, and therefore, if there is no clear timeline…