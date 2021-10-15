Pastor Bakare meets Buhari, kicks against power shift based on primordial sentiments | The Guardian Nigeria News

President Muhammadu Buhari has met behind closed door with Lagos based Cleric, Pastor Tunde Bakare, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Friday.

Speaking to State House correspondents at the end of the meeting, Bakare described his visit to Villa as private.

Commenting on the on-going agitation for power shift by some socio-political groups in the country, Bakare frowned at the calls for power shift based on primordial sentiments.

He said Nigerians should concentrate more on competence when electing the next President in 2023.

According to him, the region or part of the country from which contestants come from does not matter because the country deserves the best as President.

He said: “I said it on the Oct. 3, it is our immaturity politically and otherwise that makes us say that power must either be in the North or be in the South instead of looking for the best, fittest or most competent and people of character who love this country.

“If where the president comes from will…