SAHCO denies internal crisis, N1.8b debt to ex-workers | The Guardian Nigeria News

Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc (SAHCO) has refuted claims of being embroiled in an internal crisis and allegedly owing its ex-workers N1.8 billion redundancy benefits.

About 982 ex-workers of SAHCOL have earlier protested against unpaid severance benefits, allegedly stuck between the company and the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE).

Manager, Corporate Communications of SAHCO, Adetola Uansohia, explained that in a meeting that had in attendance, the Director General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) and the Chairman of SAHCO, BPE resolved that the benefits of the ex-staff of SAHCOL are to be borne by the government, through the BPE and not SAHCO.

“The DG, however, promised to meet with the union for further negotiations. It should be noted that SAHCO was officially listed as a PLC in 2018, and while BPE was handing over SAHCO to the Stock Exchange, these benefits were not part of the liabilities handed over. Hence, SAHCO is not responsible for the…