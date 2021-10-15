





Simi has released a new single titled “Woman,” which challenges unfair female stereotypes and highlights the strength of women. The record leans into the defiant ethos of Afrobeat to reclaim the narrative for women and turns Simi’s long-held socio-political beliefs on equality into a sonic thesis for women’s liberation. The new song comes following the […]

The post Simi Highlights Gender Stereotypes And Stigma In New Song "Woman" appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper