Anambra Guber: Parties fight dirty amid ‘no election’ panic | The Guardian Nigeria News

It would take more than political sagacity and understanding of political arithmetic to predict the outcome of the forthcoming Anambra State gubernatorial polls, which comes up in three weeks’ time.

Careful observation shows that forces at play are adopting curious strategies, even as some shadowy non-state actors raise apprehension that the ballot might not hold.

As the big parties deploy their strengths, one big question on the lips of watchers of the build-up to the November 6, 2021 ballot, is whether the Anambra electorate has a mind of their own and are able to make independent choices.

The changing times have elicited changing approach by the contending parties. From offshore campaigns to ‘snatching’ of political actors from opposing platforms, the perceived elephantine candidates are currently entangled in serious battles. They are raking muck and splashing it on their rivals.

As attacks and counter-attacks by the frontline candidates continue, especially against…