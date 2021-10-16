Coalition says killed 160 Yemen rebels in battle for Marib | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen’s government said Saturday it had killed 160 Huthi rebels in strikes south of the strategic city of Marib, where loyalists say rebels have made advances.

“We carried out 32 strikes… in Abdiya over the past 24 hours,” the coalition said, cited by the official Saudi Press Agency, adding that “11 military vehicles were destroyed and more than 160 terrorist elements eliminated”.

The rebels rarely comment on losses and the toll could not be independently verified by AFP.

The coalition has said that since Monday, more than 700 Iran-backed rebels have been killed in air strikes in the battle for Marib.

Abdiya lies about 100 kilometres (60 miles) from Marib, the internationally recognised government’s last toehold in the north.

The rebels are now “at the centre of the Abdiya district after a four-week siege”, a loyalist source told AFP.

The official said rebels had “kidnapped, imprisoned and abused” members of Yemeni tribes…