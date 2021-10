The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, yesterday, said comparing President Muhammadu Buhari with the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo and the late Dr. Nnamidi Azikiwe was mischievous…

The post Comparing Buhari with Awolowo, Azikiwe mischievous —Afenifere appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper