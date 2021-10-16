Divided Nigeria will not survive – FG | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Permanent Secretary, Political and Economic Affairs in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Andrew Adejo, has said that a divided Nigeria cannot survive and prosper.

Adejo, who is also the Secretary, inter-ministerial Committee on “Nigeria at 60” awards, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Saturday, while receiving an award on behalf of Mr Boss Mustapha, the SGF.

NAN reports that the award was presented to Boss Mustapha as well as to the Permanent Secretary by “‘Say It Loud” group, organisers of the award initiative.

The Permanent Secretary said that the clamour for the division in Nigeria is not realistic.

He said “‘Nigeria’s division is not workable. Look across the country there are intermarriages, our cultures are the same because we are one. Unity involves both government and the people.

“Government has to do more to convince the people that it has their interests at heart…