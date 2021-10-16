Fully fit Barca can still win La Liga, says Koeman | The Guardian Nigeria News

Ronald Koeman said on Saturday Barcelona will have a team to win La Liga once their injured players have recovered.

Barca sit ninth in the table ahead of a crunch week that includes league games against Valencia on Sunday and Real Madrid next weekend, with a Champions League match at home to Dynamo Kiev in between.

Koeman suggested Sergio Aguero could be included in the squad to face Valencia, with the former Manchester City striker yet to make his debut for Barca due to a calf injury.

Ousmane Dembele, Pedri, Martin Braithwaite and Ronald Araujo are also out while Ansu Fati has only just returned from a long-term knee problem.

“Little by little we are getting the squad we want,” said Koeman in a press conference. “We have had bad luck with injuries but when they recover we will have a team to fight for the league title.”

Aguero played around 25 minutes and scored in a friendly against Cornella on Wednesday after returning to full training earlier in the week.

The…