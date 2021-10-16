How I started Ubahec Enterprises – Ubani Henry Chinonso | The Guardian Nigeria News

Real estate guru and founder of Ubahec Enterprises, Ubani Henry Chinonso, has opened up on what triggered him to float his thriving Nigerian-based real estate firm. The business entrepreneur has also described social media as the new money businesspersons need to leverage on to make the most of their businesses.

The property magnate, who doubles as the CEO of Ubahec Global Services and Homes Limited, stated this in a parley with journalists at the weekend in Lagos.

According to the top shot of Ubahec Enterprises, “Social media is the new money and has a big influence on information. It keeps us updated on trending developments in the world and also helps us to show the world what we can do. It exposes our talents and gifts for the world to see. In my estimation, it holds about 70 per cent impact in our successful journey thus far.”

Explaining his companies’ services, the Ubahec Enterprises boss said: “We are property developers, estate and land agents….