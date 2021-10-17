APC suspends Oyo state congress over alleged manipulations of delegates list | The Guardian Nigeria News

Chairman Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Governor Mai Mala-Buni has suspended the ongoing state congress in Oyo State following the discovery of forgery in the delegates list meant for the exercise.

Buni gave the order yesterday shortly after he was convinced by an appeal made to him by stakeholders in Oyo concerning the discrepancies that were discovered at the last minutes on the delegates list.

In a statement signed by the party’s National Secretary Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, the CECPC chairman said the suspension became necessary to ensure credibility of the process leading to the emergence of new leaders in Oyo State.

The statement said Governor Mala Buni woukd not tolerate act of indiscipline and fraudulent manipulation of process of any kind.

“It has become necessary to suspend the ongoing State Congress exercise in Oyo State due to information regarding the forging of documents meant to…