Customs agents’ leadership tussle gets messier  | The Guardian Nigeria News

The last may not have been heard of the leadership tussle threatening the unity of clearing agents under the auspices of Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA).



In a latest development, the registered trustees of ANALCA have requested that the embattled leadership of the association stop parading themselves as national officers of ANLCA, in consonance with the declaration of Justice Aikawa of the Federal High Court, Lagos, on August 26, 2020.



Meanwhile, the embattled party, led by Tony Iju, said: “The letter is very inconsequential,” saying, “no court has ever given judgment to stop us from working. Meanwhile, our lawyer has replied them.”



A restraint letter written by Afe Babalola Chambers and addressed to the Chairman, House Committee on Customs and Excise, which was obtained by The Guardian, urged the affected parties to stop parading themselves as executives nor take actions for the association.



The letter, dated October, 11, 2021,…