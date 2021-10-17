God will have all souls to be saved | The Guardian Nigeria News

It is expedient for believers all over the world to note that while we wait for the rapture of the saints that our Lord Jesus Christ died for the salvation of all men. According to God’s plan and programme, none should be left behind to suffer in the hand of the devil and his agents in hell fire. In the concluding parts of the lead scripture, it is clearly stated, “not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance”. There are three aspects of the Will of God: the first is His sovereign Will (He is completely independent with the ability to do all things; there is no power that can challenge His, and there is none to influence Him).

The second is His moral Will, the moral law (the perfect law that accepts everybody that believes in Him and obeys His words), and the third is His desires or Will coming from His heart of love. It is this God’s heart of love for all that informed the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ to die for the sins of the world to…