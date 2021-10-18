Former SSG emerges Plateau APC Chairman | The Guardian Nigeria News

Mr Rufus Bature, immediate past Secretary to Plateau government, has been elected as the State Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), through a consensus agreement.

The state congress held on Saturday night also produced other officials unoppsed.

Those elected were Fidelis Longban, State Secretary, Sylvanus Namang, Public Relations Officer, Mr Namyel Boayi, Legal Adviser, Ishaku Alemi, Treasurer, Philip Ade, Organising Secretary, and Christopher Mancha, Welfare Secretary.

Also elected were Joseph Dashe, Youth Leader, Agwom Ajang, Vice Chairman, North, Alhaji Musa Abdullahi, Vice Chairman, South, Jonah Gowel, Vice Chairman, Central, among others.

The new state executive committee has 36 members.

Bature, on behalf of his colleagues, thanked APC leaders and members for the honour.

He specifically thanked Gov. Simon Lalong for giving Plateau the needed leadership that had endeared APC to the people.

Gov. Lalong, in his remarks, said that the APC was a beacon of democracy and the…