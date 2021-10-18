





Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur became the first Arab tennis player to break into the world’s top 10 on Monday, while Indian Wells champion Paula Badosa gained 14 places in the WTA rankings. Jabeur, a Wimbledon quarter-finalist earlier this year, was beaten by Spain’s Badosa in the Indian Wells semi-finals last Friday. Before the tournament, 14th place […]

The post Jabeur becomes first Arab tennis player to reach top 10 appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper