Japanese government earmarks $260,000 to combat piracy, kidnapping — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Japanese government has earmarked 260,000 dollars in its bid towards combating piracy and kidnapping in the Gulf of Guinea (GoG).

The UN Development Programme (UNDP) Team Lead on Governance, Peace and Security, Mr Matthew Alao, said this on Monday at the inauguration ceremony of a two-week anti-piracy first course organised by the Martin Luther Agwai International Leadership and Peacekeeping Centre (MLAILPKC) in Jaji, Kaduna.

Alao said that out of the funds set aside for the project, 98,350 dollars was set aside for the anti-piracy course which the main objective was to abate the menace of piracy in the Gulf of Guinea (GoG).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 16 coastal countries that are situated along the Gulf of Guinea include Nigeria, Angola, Benin, Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of Congo, Republic of Congo, Guinea, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Gabon, Ghana, São Tomé and Principe, Togo and Sierra Leone.

“The imperative of this project…