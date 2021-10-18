Nigeria to host 4th International Conference on school safety





The Federal Government has announced plans to host the fourth edition of the International Conference on Safe School Declaration (ICSSD) in Nigeria. Being the first country to host the conference in the continent, Nigeria will be joined by other 112 member states to exchange experiences, learning, and present their strategies, progress, as well as challenges, […]

