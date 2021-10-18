The Power Of Shapewear — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Stella Okemuo 18 October 2021 |

8:46 am Shapewear is the canvas and the clothes are the art – Sara Blakely Shapewear is an important piece of lingerie every woman should have. Its main purpose is to compress flabby areas of the body in order to achieve a nice feminine silhouette. Shapewear has been around for centuries and can be traced to…

Shapewear is an important piece of lingerie every woman should have. Its main purpose is to compress flabby areas of the body in order to achieve a nice feminine silhouette.

Shapewear has been around for centuries and can be traced to the Victorian era when they were mostly worn as corsets.

The corsets were mostly uncomfortable to wear because they were made of hard…