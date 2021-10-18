Twitter recommendations to affect other social media platforms

The Federal Government says the recommended conditions for the lifting of the suspension imposed on Twitter will be applicable to all Over-The-Top and other social media platforms in Nigeria.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, disclosed this on Monday when he featured on a phone-in programme of TV Continental, “This Morning, ’’ monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The minister, who did not disclose the recommendations by the Federal Government ministerial negotiation team to engage with Twitter on the suspension, said its report would be submitted to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mohammed, who headed the team, however, reiterated that the engagements with the microblogging and social media platform had been positive and fruitful.

“All I can say is that the recommendations we are going to make will not only be applicable to Twitter but they will be applicable to all OTTs and other social media platforms in Nigeria.

“Today, we are…