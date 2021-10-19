COVID-19: KDSG makes vaccinations, facemasks, mandatory as from Oct. 31 | The Guardian Nigeria News

Adherence to COVID-19 protocols of vaccination and wearing of facemasks would be compulsory as from Oct. 31, for anyone wishing access to any government office, the state government has said.

A statement conveying the directive, issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Communications to the Governor, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, on Tuesday, in Kaduna, noted that the Ministry of health had since commenced the vaccination of all civil servants, an exercise that would be completed by the end of October.

The government statement said: ‘’Visitors to government offices will need to present their vaccination cards.

‘’Given the limited supply of vaccines that are currently available, visitors that have not yet been vaccinated will, in the interim, be permitted entry upon presentation of evidence of registration with the state Ministry of Health for the purpose of vaccination.’’

The ‘’Commissioner for health, Dr. Amina Mohammed-Baloni, has announced that residents are encouraged…