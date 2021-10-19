Delta faults inclusion in UK’s travel advisory to 12 states — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• As gunmen kill 30 in Sokoto market

• 10 soldiers, 21 others killed by gunmen across Nigeria last week

• Gunmen attack police station in Ebonyi, kill a cop

• Report insecurity as declining, not rising, Buhari begs

media

• Asking journalists not to report insecurity as rising amounts to gagging the press, says Farounbi

Gunmen have killed at least 30 people in an attack in Sokoto State, Governor Aminu Tambuwal confirmed yesterday. The assault began at a weekly market in Goronyo on Sunday and continued into Monday morning.

This is coming as the United Kingdom (UK), at the weekend, advised its citizens in Nigeria to steer clear of 12 states, saying Boko Haram insurgents were likely to kidnap foreign nationals.

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), which announced this in a travel advisory for its nationals, said there was a high threat of kidnap throughout Nigeria for ideological, financial or political gain. The states include Borno, Yobe, Adamawa,…