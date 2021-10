The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has warned Lagosians against protesting on streets on Wednesday as plans are under way to arrests erring #EndSARS protesters across the state. He said it is in the interest of security and public safety and that he wishes to warn the organisers of the protests the police […]

