Man pleads guilty to charge relating to footballer Sala’s death | The Guardian Nigeria News

A 66-year-old man has pleaded guilty to a charge in relation to the death of Argentine footballer Emiliano Sala in a light aircraft crash in 2019, a British court heard on Monday.

David Henderson admitted one count of attempting to discharge a passenger without valid permission or authorisation, before a trial in Cardiff.

That charge typically concerns a business operator failing to acquire the appropriate licences to hire a plane commercially.

He will be tried on a separate charge of endangering the safety of an aircraft, which he denies. After jury selection, the case was adjourned until Tuesday afternoon.

Henderson, who was charged with both offences last year, is alleged to have arranged the flight to bring the former Nantes striker from France to Cardiff, where he was due to begin training with the Welsh club, who were then in the Premier League.

The plane crashed into the sea near the Channel island of Guernsey, killing Sala, 28, and pilot David Ibbotson, who was 59.

At a…