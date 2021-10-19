One dies, three trapped as another building collapses in Lagos







Three persons have been reportedly trapped while one has been confirmed dead in a fresh building collapse on Monday night in Ikorodu area of Lagos State. Two other persons were rescued from the collapsed two-storey building by residents of the area. Confirming the incident on Tuesday,, the South West Coordinator of the National Emergency Management […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper