Pitch Perfect Star Rebel Wilson Opens Up On Weight Loss — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Oreoritse Tariemi 19 October 2021 |

12:03 pm Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson has opened up on her weight loss noting that she understands why people are obsessed. The actress says her 60-lb. weight loss is not only about size but “about loving yourself and loving the journey that you’re on.” She noted that she is getting more attention now that she has…

Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson has opened up on her weight loss noting that she understands why people are obsessed.

The actress says her 60-lb. weight loss is not only about size but “about loving yourself and loving the journey that you’re on.”

She noted that she is getting more attention now that she has lost weight, and after spending a year working on her health, she understands why.

The Pitch Perfect star,…