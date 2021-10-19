Police arrest motorcyclist for allegedly raping two women | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Police in Ondo State said it have arrested one Ola Omogunwa, a 23 year-old commercial motorcyclist, for allegedly raping two women at different locations in Ondo state.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Odunlami Funmilayo, disclosed this while parading the suspect,along with two others at police headquarters,on Tuesday in Akure.

Funmilayo said the suspect, while transporting the 35-year-old victim along Elebisre road, en route Karo camp, in Akure North Local Government area of the state, diverted into the bush, where he allegedly raped his victim.

She said, “On October 17, at about 1300hrs, Omogunwa (suspect) conveyed a 35 year-old victim at Elebisere road en route Karo camp, Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo state,where he brutalised, raped, robbed and left her for dead.

“The suspect along the way, diverted into a bush, attacked and raped the victim, having tied her to a tree and thereafter punctured her eyes with his motorcycle key.”

The PPRO…