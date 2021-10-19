Premier League clubs vote to block sponsorship deals linked to owners





Premier League clubs have voted to temporarily block teams from striking lucrative deals with businesses that have links to their club’s owners after the Saudi Arabia-backed takeover of Newcastle. The Guardian newspaper reported 18 clubs voted in favour of the ban at an emergency meeting on Monday, with Newcastle voting against and Manchester City abstaining. […]

