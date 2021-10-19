Solskjaer confident he can ride out Man Utd storm





Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident he can turn Manchester United’s fortunes around as pressure increases on the Norwegian ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Atalanta at Old Trafford. United are five points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea after a 4-2 defeat at Leicester on Saturday They are not certain of progressing to the last […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper