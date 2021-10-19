Still no justice for survivors from Nigeria crackdown: rights body





One year after Nigerian security forces violently suppressed protests in Lagos, Human Rights Watch said Tuesday that victims were still awaiting justice. Youth-led demonstrations against police brutality in Africa’s most populous country came to a halt after October 20, 2020, when security forces shot at thousands of peaceful protesters gathered at the Lekki tollgate. The […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper