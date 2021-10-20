ADC rejigging membership criteria in anticipation of APC, PDP implosion





Against the background of anticipated impasse within the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) and major opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the African Democratic Congress (ADC), which sells itself as the third way in Nigeria’s democracy says the situation calls for alertness in its membership recruitment process. The Guardian gathered that litigations against the leadership […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper