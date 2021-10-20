Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Commits up to $120 Million to Accelerate Access to COVID-19 Drug for Lower-Income Countries, Calls on Other Donors to Mobilize Resources





Financial commitment aims to secure dedicated, low-cost supply of molnupiravir, if the drug is authorized by regulators; builds on long-term efforts to increase access to tests, treatments, vaccines SEATTLE, October 20, 2021 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation announced today a commitment of up to $120 million to accelerate access to the investigational […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper