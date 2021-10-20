Europa strugglers Leicester and Roma ‘can’t wait any more’ | The Guardian Nigeria News

For some heavyweight clubs the Europa competitions are proving a tricky balancing act and as the groups hit halfway this week big clubs like Leicester and Napoli risk falling hard.

Leicester thrashed Manchester United 4-2 in the Premier League on Saturday but manager Brendan Rodgers’ habit of resting players in Europe means they are last in Group C on one points they travel to Moscow to face Spartak on Wednesday.

Leicester started a reserve team for their visit to eastern Europe on the second matchday, did not manage a shot on target and lost 1-0 in Warsaw.

Now they have an even longer round trip and follow it with a tricky visit to Brentford in the Premier League on Sunday.

“We will pick a team to win the game,” Rodgers told the pre-match press conference in Moscow on Tuesday. “We have all of our fit players here because it’s a very important game for us.”

Asked whether Jamie Vardy, who played the last two minutes against Napoli and the last six against Legia, would…