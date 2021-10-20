Haller hits sixth Champions League goal as Ajax thrash Dortmund | The Guardian Nigeria News

Sebastien Haller scored his sixth Champions League goal in three games as Ajax took firm control of their group with a ruthless display at home as they routed Borussia Dortmund 4-0 on Tuesday.

Ajax are on course for the last 16 with three wins in three European games and Haller remains the competition’s top scorer after netting their fourth goal of the night with a crisp header.

The Ivory Coast forward scored four goals against Sporting Lisbon on his stunning Champions League debut last month, then also hit the target against Besiktas.

The result sees the Dutch champions top Group C, three points ahead of Dortmund as both clubs came into the tie with two straight wins.

“We produced a fantastic performance and played some incredible football,” delighted Ajax coach Erik ten Hag told Amazon Prime.

“When two teams with this philosophy want to attack like that then it becomes an open shoot-out, which we won.”

Ajax dominated in Amsterdam thanks to an own goal by Dortmund…