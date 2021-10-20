Hernandez to play for Bayern at Benfica despite Madrid court appearance | The Guardian Nigeria News

World Cup winner Lucas Hernandez is set to play for Bayern Munich at Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday, just two days after appearing before a Madrid court for violating a restraining order in 2017.

“I would talk to him if I noticed anything unusual, but that is not the case,” Bayern head coach Julian Nagelsmann said in a press conference Tuesday.

“He is true professional, has trained well and will certainly play a very good game tomorrow. He can separate the two things well.”

Earlier, Hernandez looked relaxed as the Bayern squad trained in Munich, a day after his round-trip to Spain.

The 25-year-old, who won the 2018 World Cup with France, appeared in a Madrid court on Monday – a day earlier than planned – with a six-months prison sentence hanging over him.

FC Bayern has confirmed the court date was brought forward so Hernandez could travel with the team to Lisbon on Tuesday.

Hernandez was arrested four years ago for violating a court order banning him…