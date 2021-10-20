Jamie Lynn Spears ''Blindsided' After Charity Declines Planned Donation







This Is My Brave, a non-profit organization, has declined to receive the proceeds from Jamie Lynn Spear’s upcoming memoir ‘Things I Should Have Said.’ Jamie Lynn was caught off guard by the non-profit’s decision to decline her upcoming book sales donation offer. This Is My Brave announced that they chose to decline the proceeds from […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper