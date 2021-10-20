Lagos Fashion Week 2021: The Future Starts Now







Following a pandemic-induced hiatus, Lagos Fashion Week is finally set to return from October 27th-October 30th at the Lagos Fashion Week Tents, Federal Palace Hotel. #TheFutureStartsNow is the defining theme for this year’s edition which speaks to the need for a global fashion industry that preserves and conserves the environment, and values people over profit. […]

