Research group seeks increased funding of education sector | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Nanotechnology Research Group, has said that for Nigeria to derive maximum benefits from nanotechnology research, government at all levels and stakeholders must increase funding of education sector.

In a statement by its Head, Prof. Agbaje Lateef, to announce the group’s fifth yearly international workshop/conference on nanotechnology, slated for October 26-28, 2021, with the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, expected to address participants, the group implored technocrats, industrialists, funding agencies and governments to support its quest for innovative research in nanotechnology for the benefit of the nation and humanity at large.

Lateef noted that research groups, such as NANO+ that have distinguished themselves, should be provided with centre of excellence in nanoscience and nanotechnology.

The conference is expected to draw scholars, policy-makers and participants from within and…