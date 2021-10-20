



The US is prepared to start vaccinating children aged five to 11 against Covid-19 starting next month, a move that will make 28 million more Americans eligible for shots, the White House said Wednesday. President Joe Biden’s administration said it had already set aside enough supply and partnered with 25,000 sites nationwide — including doctors’ […]

The post US set to vaccinate kids aged 5-11 against Covid from November appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper