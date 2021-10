The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has been brought to court by officials of the Department of State Security (DSS) for his trial. Kanu was brought into the courtroom amid heavy security at exactly 8:00 am but journalists were denied access to film or take pictures of the IPOB […]

The post IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu appears in court amid heavy security presence appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper