itel S17: A selfie smartphone with unbeatable features for users | The Guardian Nigeria News

From meeting lifestyle needs to blazing new trails, itel is continuously proving its dominance in the smartphone industry. The global smartphone and accessories brand has been in the news in recent weeks for yet again delivering on its promise to tailor its products to meet the everyday needs of users, laced with superior technology, user-friendly designs, and trail-blazing features. The itel S17 selfie smartphone fits that description with a few more extras to go with.

In an exclusive online launch held on 8th of October 2021, some of Nigeria’s biggest stars were on ground to share glowing remarks about the mind-blowing features of the itel S17 smartphone along with other products released the same day. itel brand ambassador Olamide ‘Baddo’ Adedeji- flanked by Nollywood star Mercy Johnson-Okojie and celebrity TV host Stephanie Coker- demonstrated how the itel S17 Smile Selfie Smartphone can lighten up your day and help your unique personality and…