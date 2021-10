A 25-year-old man appeared in court on Thursday after being charged with the murder of British MP David Amess, who was stabbed to death last week in what lawyers said was an attack with a “terrorist connection”. Ali Harbi Ali, who was arrested at the scene of the killing in Leigh-on-Sea, east of London, last […]

