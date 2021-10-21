NATO pushes own defences as Afghanistan lessons weighed | The Guardian Nigeria News

NATO defence ministers on Thursday pushed to bolster the alliance’s defences, as they weighed the calamitous end to their involvement in Afghanistan.

“We are undertaking a major adaptation to a more complex and competitive world,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said after talks in Brussels.

The meeting was the first face-to-face talk by NATO defence ministers since the Taliban swept to power.

“Ministers endorsed a new overarching plan to defend our alliance in crisis and conflict, to make sure that we continue to have the right forces in the right place at the right time,” he said.

Western officials said the plan — kept confidential — was designed to allow the 30-nation alliance to counter simultaneous threats ranging from ground forces to cyber-attacks across geographical locations.

Ministers also agreed on new national “capability targets” designed to bolster military readiness and signed up to a 1-billion- euro ($1.2-billion) fund to help startups…