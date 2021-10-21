Prime Minister says Ajetunmobi couple will be arrested if they enter Antigua







Antigua and Barbuda prime minister Gaston Browne said the authorities will arrest a Nigerian couple who are thought to be fleeing to the country after pulling off a N22billion fraud in Nigeria. Antigua Observer reported that Browne spoke in response to claims that the Nigerian couple Bamise and Elizabeth Ajetunmobi had obtained citizenship from Antigua […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper