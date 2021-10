American actress Ruby Rose has shared that she was fired from The CW’s Batwoman after being seriously injured on set. The actress who starred as the title superhero character in the show’s first season revealed this in a series of Instagram stories. She alleged that the role was recast last year after two herniated discs required her […]

