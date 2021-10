Visiting Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has raised the alarm over presence of a terror group hibernating in Nigeria, Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), as both nations, yesterday, signed eight critical bilateral agreements on energy, defence and hydrocarbon, among others.

The post Turkey coup plotters still active in Nigeria, Erdogan warns Buhari appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper