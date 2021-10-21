UN warns fossil fuel production plans out of sync with Paris agreement | The Guardian Nigeria News

Oil, gas, and coal production plans of some of the world’s biggest oil, gas, and coal producers, including Nigeria, far exceed the emissions targets set in the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, the 2021 Production Gap Report of the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) has stated.

According to the report, 15 big fossil fuel producers, most of whom are developed countries and parties to the accord, intended to produce 110 percent more oil, coal, and gas in 2030 than is consistent with the Paris Agreement’s scenario for limiting rising temperatures to 1.5 degrees from the pre-industrial era, and 45 percent more than is consistent with the 2-degree scenario.

Earlier, Tearfund, the International Institute for Sustainable Development and the Overseas Development Institute in their analysis noted that nations that make up the G7 have pumped billions of dollars more into fossil fuels than they have into clean energy since the Covid-19 pandemic, despite their promises of a green…